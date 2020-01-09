There’s still time to attend the Winter Wine and Whirl

Becky Benes with the San Angelo Symphony Guild wants to remind our viewers about the upcoming Winter Wine and Whirl Event and there is still time to get your tickets.

The San Angelo Symphony Guild will be hosting the Winter Wine & Whirl on January 18, 2020 at the historic Cactus Hotel! If you missed this party in 2019, you’ll have to catch up with us again in January 2020! Cocktail attire, live dance performance, delicious hors d’oeuvres, drinks, music and auctions to support symphonic music in the Concho Valley. We hope to see you then!

IF YOU GO

Winter Wine & Whirl

The Cactus Hotel

36 E Twohig Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903

Saturday, January 18, 2020

7:00 to 11:00 P.M.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

