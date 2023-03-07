Yuki and Michelle join Senora to talk about some of the amazing shows coming up at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, like Thunderstruck on March 16th and Mike Super Magic on March 25th. For tickets and information, visit sanangelopac.org.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience! For fans, it’s about a sense of familiarity, and it’s about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It’s about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide. From Kyle LaPato’s strong on-stage performance replicating the Angus Young of the 70’s and 80’s, to Bobby Lee Stamper’s versatile vocals mimicking both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson ranges, to the incredible rhythm section made up of Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass, Thunderstruck gives a complete and consistently quality live show as true to the spirit of AC/DC that you can possibly get.

Get tickets here.

As the winner of NBC’s hit TV show ‘Phenomenon’, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime U.S. network television and voted America’s Favorite Mystifier! Mike is also a top finalist on NBC’s #1 rated summer series America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: ‘Fool Us.’ Imagine mind-blowing illusions combined with the hilarity of a headline comedian. Mike Super has taken the performance of magic to new, mainstream levels that will reach out and literally touch you! Mike’s turned the magic show on its side and dumped it out into the audience! YOU become Mike’s onstage assistant! Enjoy this family-friendly performance and join the journey of emotions from laughter, intrigue, danger, fear, wonder, anticipation, tears, and sentimentality that only Mike Super delivers.

Get tickets here.