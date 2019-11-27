The year 2020 is full of change for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Staff and committee members for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association (SASSRA) are busy preparing for a year of change. The SASSRA will kick off the festivities on January 30, 2020 with events and rodeo performances running through February 16, 2020.

There are several changes being made this year according to the SASSRA. Those include a cashless midway, the first rodeo performance happening on a Thursday instead of a Friday, and a new PRCA XTREME BULLS event added on a Sunday.

The cashless midway is a change the SASSRA staff realizes may be shocking to some. Hear a word of encouragement and reasoning behind some of the changes below.

They explain that you must have a Magic Money card (much like a debit card) to pay for rides and food on the midway this year. There is a $2 fee to set up the card but then you can load cash onto it at one of the many kiosks that will be on the fairgrounds, continue to reuse the card, and download the app and add money to the card that way.

Download the app on Google Play or the App Store.

One reason for this change is due to the new carnival provider being used this year. Crabtree Amusements is the provider for Rodeo Austin. To take a look at their rides categorized as “family,” “children’s,” and “extreme” click here.

Brittni Kaczyk, Senior Manager at the SASSRA says that Crabtree Amusements will bring more rides in for kids of all ages.

“We’re really focusing with them to get some rides in for the big kids at heart…and literally,” Kaczyk said.

Kaczyk adds that cash and traditional debit and credit cards will still be used for clothing vendors, to buy tickets at the coliseum box office, and at the gate to get into the midway.

Another change, the rodeo performances will begin on January 30 this year. The performance will still begin at 7:30 p.m. January 30 is a Thursday evening. That evening, the gates to the midway will open at 5 p.m. The SASSRA staff announced that admission to the midway will be FREE for that date, January 30.

According to the SASSRA staff, many of these changes will help further their outreach and scholarship programs. You can read more about the scholarships and apply here.