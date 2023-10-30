(WCMH) — NBC’s “The Voice” returns Monday with an all-new episode featuring more contestants going head-to-head in the Battle rounds.

The show has released a new clip featuring Team Legend’s Elizabeth Evans of Arlington, Texas paired against teammate Kaylee Shimizu from Ewabeach, Hawaii. After singing a duet of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” both received praise from the coaches.

“Elizabeth and Kaylee, that was fantastic, unbelievable vocal range and power,” said Reba McEntire. “Elizabeth, when you opened your mouth and hit that big note, I was just in awe. And Kaylee your range is incredible. Y’all just really did complement each other, love the harmonies.”

Niall Horan told the pair their performance was the best version of the song he had heard. He complimented Kaylee’s control over her “runs” and the range of her voice. Horan told Elizabeth that her “identity as an artist” was rare in the competition and gave her an advantage over other singers.

Coach Gwen Stefani admitted that it was hard to pick a winner between the two.

“Elizabeth, it’s hard because you’re battling against Kaylee, who has one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard,” she said. “The control she has and the little tricks that she can do. It’s masterful, but that shouldn’t at all discount your lane, because there’s not a lot of girls that have power, and that thing that you have on stage. You’re very original and rare, so I don’t know how you choose both, just so gifted.”

In preparing to select the winner to move on to the Knockout rounds, Legend revealed his thoughts on the performance.

“Elizabeth, you’ll do interesting note choices that I just would have never thought of, you’re able to be both a little quirky, but also you can just flat-out sing too,” said Legend. “And it’s very exciting and interesting to watch. And then Kaylee, as a vocalist, there’s just very few people on the planet that can sing with the level of ability and the level of gift that you have, you’re just so polished at such a young age, it’s actually stunning to watch.”

There are just three more Battle round episodes left in season 24 until the Knockout rounds begin on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Watch “The Voice” the Battles part four Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.