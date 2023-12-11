(NBC) — “The Voice” has its live semifinals Monday on NBC.

Nine singers are vying for the five spots in next week’s finale, based on America’s vote. The last qualifier for Monday’s semifinals put a smile on coach Reba McEntire’s face but was pretty stressed out herself.

“Tuesday night was crazy and I’ll tell you what, I didn’t like it one bit,” said contestant Jordan Rainer.

But Rainer is, like the other eight semifinalists, all getting the voting equivalent last week of a “thumbs up” from America.

“It was so exciting when they said my name, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I couldn’t even believe it for a second,” said Ruby Leigh.

“Everything that I’ve worked for is, like, finally paying back and they’re accepted, accepted me and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Nini Iris.

Monday, the artists will be performing songs suggested by some of those same voters.

“I have to, like, pray that America is going to like this song, even though they chose it,” said Jacquie Roar.

“Major challenge,” said Mac Royals. “But I think y’all are going to enjoy it.”

“You got fire and flames last week,” said Bias. “This week, you’re gonna get something completely different.”

But along with the solo performance, each singer will also be part of a trio, performing a song by the “Time Magazine” Person of the Year.

“I’m really excited,” said Huntley. “I never pictured myself singing a Taylor Swift song.”

“When I figured out we were doing this, I was like, ‘Oh heck yeah,’” said Mara Justine.

But after Tuesday, only five artists will still have a shot at winning Season 24.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever process this thing it feels, surreal and real,” said Lila Forde.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Monday, followed by “Barry Manilow: A Very Barry Christmas” at 10, on NBC4.