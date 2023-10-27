(KHON2/NEXSTAR) — If you don’t already have it sorted, then you only a few days to get that Halloween costume. But how can you make sure you’re not wearing what everyone else is at whichever festivity you end up at?

Thankfully, Google has its handy Frightgeist Halloween costume tool, which uses Google Trends technology to formulate what will be the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. Users can not only discover the top costumes across the nation but also in their area.

No. 1 — Barbie

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo/Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images)

Coming in at number one is Mattel’s iconic “It Girl” doll, Barbie. You probably already guessed this would be at the top this season’s list due to the release of the hugely popular “Barbie” movie this summer. Thanks to the film’s costume and production design — not to mention actor Margot Robbie’s various promotional outfits for the movie — wannabe Barbies have a trove of new looks to employ.

You can always go for an all-pink look: It’s an easy costume that doesn’t even need the Mattel packaging to be achieved.

But if you want to try something a little more outside-the-box (pun intended), the “Barbie” movie also highlighted some lesser-known iterations of the doll and her friends. These include discontinued Barbie Video Girl (the odd doll who had a working video screen lodged in her back) and the movie-exclusive Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon). Find every Barbie in the “Barbie” movie at CBR.

No. 2 — Princess

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo/Dan Charity – WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Who doesn’t want to be swept away to the castle of their dreams?

There are even twists you can make on the traditional tiara and gowns. Think of a Disney Princess like mermaid Ariel or even (a respectful) tribute to the late Princess Diana’s legendary fashion looks.

No. 3 — Spider-Man

A group wears Spider-Man cloths during the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Seoul Premiere at Yeongdeunpo Times Square on July 2, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo/Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images)

While it’s not the most original, who doesn’t love Spidey? Easy to wear (depending how tight the fit) and totally anonymous, it can make a night out more fun than you’d think.

Want to jazz up the ordinary red-and-blue Spider-Man getup? Maybe don an all-black throwback to the memorable Symbiote costume as seen in “Spider-Man 3” or even a version of Miles Morales’ hooded streetwear as seen in Sony’s “Spider-Verse” series.

No. 4 — Witch

A witch poses for a photo. (Photo/Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images)

Two witches pose for a photo. (Photo/Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

This is a tried-and-true costume that always makes for a fun Halloween experience. These are super customizable, and you can either pay for a premade set or create your own look.

Need a few ideas? Here are a few witches you might not have thought of immediately.

Samantha Stephens , witch and homemaker, as seen in the iconic 1960s sitcom “Bewitched.” All you need is some “retro housewife”-style clothes and a broomstick. Don’t forget to twitch your nose! Screen Rant even has a roundup of some of the most memorable costumes worn by actor Elizabeth Montgomery.



, witch and homemaker, as seen in the iconic 1960s sitcom “Bewitched.” All you need is some “retro housewife”-style clothes and a broomstick. Don’t forget to twitch your nose! Screen Rant even has a roundup of some of the most memorable costumes worn by actor Elizabeth Montgomery. Wicked Witch of the West — As made famous by “The Wizard of Oz” film, all you need is the traditional witch getup (pointy hat, broom) and some green face paint.



— As made famous by “The Wizard of Oz” film, all you need is the traditional witch getup (pointy hat, broom) and some green face paint. Sabrina Spellman — Also known as “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” you have three avenues to take to make a Sabrina costume come to life: a 1960s comic book teen, a totally ’90s nod to the ABC sitcom, or an updated, darker look as seen on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

No. 5 — Fairy

Dancers from the Russian Bolshoi Ballet take part 07 August 2006 in a full-dress rehearsal of the fairy tale Cinderella, at the Royal Opera House in central London. Pictured here dancers perform as Dragonflies. (PHOTO/Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images)

Fairies are always a fun costume that lends to a whimsical night out on the town. They tend to be one of the quintessential Pagan concepts that is pre-Christian.

For a bit of variety: think about what kind of fairy you could be. Are you a woodland fairy? Or maybe a water pixie? Maybe even move away from the expected and become one of the many folkloric scary fairies.

No. 6 — Wednesday Addams

A person dressed as Wednesday Addams plays a cello. (Photo/Andreas Rentz via Getty Images for Netflix)

Well, there aren’t really too many ways to do this one.

Though, for a twist, you could even try “Wednesday”-ing different kinds of looks. What about Wednesday Addams goes to the beach?

No. 7 — Dinosaur

A cosplayer dressed as a dinosaur attends the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London on Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo/Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

It may be clunky but it’s a super popular costume.

Aside from the purple Barney, there are tons of other recognizable dinos you can pay tribute to. Create your own cardboard crest to become a triceratops. Alternatively, create a moveable head frill to become the nightmarish venom-spitting Dilophosaurus from “Jurassic Park.”

No. 8 — Cowboy

Drag Queen RuPaul performs at Wigstock 2004 at Tompkins Square Park, in New York City. (Photo/Teresa Lee via Getty Images)

Yee-haw! Like a witch, this is one of the most versatile costumes you can try since there are so many types of cowboys.

You can go the traditional western route, add rugged textures to become Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” or even pay tribute to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” and go cowboy glam. You could even tie two costumes from this list together and be Cowgirl Barbie or Cowboy Ken.

No. 9 — Ninja

A photo shows a ninja from Grimm season 5. (Photo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

These ancient Japanese mercenaries or spies are a symbol recognized the world over.

But a word of advice on this one: due to the cultural significance of the ninja, being a ninja for Halloween is something you might want to tread lightly with. In addition to being a piece of Japanese iconography, a ninja costume can very easily veer into the area of cultural appropriation.

As USA Today explains, it’s possible to enjoy costumes without depicting offensive stereotypes. Interrogating the ways a Halloween costume might be offensive is important and there are a handful of cultural garbs you might want to steer clear of altogether (Mexican sombreros, Native American headdresses).

No. 10 — Bunny

Playboy bunnies arrive at the Playboy Club in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort Oct. 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo/Steve Spatafore via Getty Images)

Google’s Frightgeist doesn’t get into too many details about what kind of “bunny” costume is popular this year, so this one is open to interpretation.

Naturally, if it’s age-appropriate, a Playboy Bunny costume is easy to put together or find pre-made. Meanwhile, you have options like an Easter Bunny, Roger Rabbit or the Energizer Bunny.

So will you follow the herd or will you dive deep and find something totally off the wall? You only have a few days to decide!