The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of October 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., there are 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County: Of those cases, 4 are PCR cases and 5 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 4,035
Active cases: 280
Currently hospitalized: 19
|Female
|73
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|23
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the City of San Angelo website for all other COVID-19 statistics or information as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department. We will continue to keep you updated as information comes forward.
More Stories for you
• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event
Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos …
• 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…
• Mayor and County judge support bar reopenings
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd released a joint statement s…
• Angelo Catholic School to host Oktoberfiesta
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School is having their annual fundraiser, Oktoberfiesta on Sunday, Oct, 25th, 2020…
• Family Shelter: Domestic and family violence still an ongoing problem in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas – October was officially designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the 1980s. The issue…