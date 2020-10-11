The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of October 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., there are 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County: Of those cases, 4 are PCR cases and 5 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,035

Active cases: 280

Currently hospitalized: 19

Female 73 Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 19 Unknown TGC PCR Female 50 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 23 white TGC PCR Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 69 white TGC Antigen Male 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 47 white TGC Antigen Female 27 white TGC Antigen

Please refer to the City of San Angelo website for all other COVID-19 statistics or information as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department. We will continue to keep you updated as information comes forward.

More Stories for you

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event

Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos …

• 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Mayor and County judge support bar reopenings

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd released a joint statement s…

• Angelo Catholic School to host Oktoberfiesta

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School is having their annual fundraiser, Oktoberfiesta on Sunday, Oct, 25th, 2020…

• Family Shelter: Domestic and family violence still an ongoing problem in the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas – October was officially designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the 1980s. The issue…