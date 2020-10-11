The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of October 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., there are 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County: Of those cases, 4 are PCR cases and 5 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,035
Active cases: 280
Currently hospitalized: 19

Female73HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female19UnknownTGCPCR
Female50HispanicTGCPCR
Female23whiteTGCPCR
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Male69whiteTGCAntigen
Male56HispanicTGCAntigen
Female47whiteTGCAntigen
Female27whiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the City of San Angelo website for all other COVID-19 statistics or information as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department. We will continue to keep you updated as information comes forward.

More Stories for you

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event
Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos …

• 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Mayor and County judge support bar reopenings
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd released a joint statement s…

• Angelo Catholic School to host Oktoberfiesta
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School is having their annual fundraiser, Oktoberfiesta on Sunday, Oct, 25th, 2020…

• Family Shelter: Domestic and family violence still an ongoing problem in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas – October was officially designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the 1980s. The issue…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.