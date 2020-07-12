The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 p.m. July 12, 2020, there are 56 new cases of COVID-19 to report. These are all PCR tests. We do not have any antigen tests to report today.

Total positive cases: 975

Active cases: 479

Currently hospitalized: 42

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, pending county of residence

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Male in his 90s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 80s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 90s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Concho County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Concho County

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 90s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Testing Details

“Our health department began receiving positive antigen test results on June 30. Because this was a new test method, they were researching and compiling information during this time. These positive cases are treated no differently than positive PCR tests with regard to investigation, monitoring and release. From this point forward, we will report both PCR and antigen tests positive results daily.

PCR tests

“Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests

“These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.”

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.