The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

There are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 35 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,272
Active cases: 298
Currently hospitalized: 32

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male94HispanicScurryPCR
Male50WhiteSuttonPCR
Male32HispanicSterlingPCR
Male38HispanicSuttonPCR
Female38HispanicHowardPCR
Male33HispanicCokePCR
Female20HispanicTGCPCR
Female35WhiteTGCPCR
Female27HispanicTGCPCR
Female21WhiteTGCPCR
Female52HispanicTGCPCR
Female19BlackTGCPCR
Male37HispanicTGCPCR
Female70HispanicTGCPCR
Female30HispanicTGCPCR
Female35WhiteTGCPCR
Male25WhiteTGCPCR
Female61BlackTGCPCR
Female30HispanicTGCPCR
Male45UnknownTGCPCR
Female54UnknownTGCPCR
Male52UnknownTGCPCR
Male27UnknownTGCPCR
Male36UnknownTGCPCR
Female48UnknownTGCPCR
Male40UnknownTGCPCR
Female41UnknownTGCPCR
Female47UnknownTGCPCR
Male43UnknownTGCPCR
Female68UnknownTGCPCR
Female38UnknownTGCPCR
Female35UnknownTGCPCR
Female53UnknownTGCPCR
Female59HispanicTGCPCR
Female37HispanicTGCPCR
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Female68UnknownCokeAntigen
Female19HispanicTGCAntigen
Male16WhiteTGCAntigen

Please refer to the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for any and all COVID-19 related information.

More Stories for you

• The City of San Angelo confirms all 4 water main breaks have been fixed – Boil water notice still in effect
UPDATE 10/17/20 (9 A.M.): All four water main breaks have been repaired. Crews are flushing hydrants in the affected…

• Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch provides activities, entertainment, agriculture education through fully immersive experience
“We decided to start Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch back in 2017,” Crystal Braden, owner of Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch s…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 14, there have been 68 released cases/contacts of cases (49 cases…

• Two New ASU Doctoral Degree Programs Approved by Board of Regents
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved two new doctoral degree programs for…

• Angelo Catholic School’s Oktoberfiesta scheduled for October 25
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo Catholic School and the Knights of Columbus are holding the school’s annual fundraiser,…

• Dancing With the San Angelo Stars Replay
‘Dancing with the San Angelo Stars’ is the signature event benefiting West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo. The …

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.