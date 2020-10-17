The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
There are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 35 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 4,272
Active cases: 298
Currently hospitalized: 32
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|94
|Hispanic
|Scurry
|PCR
|Male
|50
|White
|Sutton
|PCR
|Male
|32
|Hispanic
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|38
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|Howard
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|19
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|45
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|54
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|27
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|48
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|43
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|68
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|53
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|68
|Unknown
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
Please refer to the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for any and all COVID-19 related information.
