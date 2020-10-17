The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

There are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 35 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,272

Active cases: 298

Currently hospitalized: 32

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 94 Hispanic Scurry PCR Male 50 White Sutton PCR Male 32 Hispanic Sterling PCR Male 38 Hispanic Sutton PCR Female 38 Hispanic Howard PCR Male 33 Hispanic Coke PCR Female 20 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 35 White TGC PCR Female 27 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 21 White TGC PCR Female 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 19 Black TGC PCR Male 37 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 70 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 30 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 35 White TGC PCR Male 25 White TGC PCR Female 61 Black TGC PCR Female 30 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 45 Unknown TGC PCR Female 54 Unknown TGC PCR Male 52 Unknown TGC PCR Male 27 Unknown TGC PCR Male 36 Unknown TGC PCR Female 48 Unknown TGC PCR Male 40 Unknown TGC PCR Female 41 Unknown TGC PCR Female 47 Unknown TGC PCR Male 43 Unknown TGC PCR Female 68 Unknown TGC PCR Female 38 Unknown TGC PCR Female 35 Unknown TGC PCR Female 53 Unknown TGC PCR Female 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 37 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Female 22 White TGC Antigen Female 68 Unknown Coke Antigen Female 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 16 White TGC Antigen

Please refer to the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for any and all COVID-19 related information.

