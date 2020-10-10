The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:30 P.M., October 10, 2020, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 7 PCR cases and 18 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,026

Active cases: 271

Currently hospitalized: 15

Female 66 Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 52 Black TGC PCR Female 18 Unknown TGC PCR Male 83 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 9 white TGC PCR Female 15 white TGC PCR Female 81 white TGC PCR Female 11 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 27 Hispanic Menard County Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 16 white TGC Antigen Male 24 white TGC Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 78 white Coke County Antigen Male 27 white TGC Antigen Female 82 white TGC Antigen Female 14 white TGC Antigen Male 51 Black TGC Antigen Female 52 Black TGC Antigen Male 65 white TGC Antigen Female 10 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 16 white TGC Antigen Male 46 white TGC Antigen

For any additional graphics and information regarding COVID-19 statistics in and around Tom Green County, please visit the City of San Angelo webpage as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.

