The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 25 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:30 P.M., October 10, 2020, there are 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 7 PCR cases and 18 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 4,026
Active cases: 271
Currently hospitalized: 15
|Female
|66
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|52
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|83
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|9
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|81
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Hispanic
|Menard County
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|82
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|65
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|10
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
For any additional graphics and information regarding COVID-19 statistics in and around Tom Green County, please visit the City of San Angelo webpage as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department.
