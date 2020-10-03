The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death and 23 new cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas (October 3rd 2020) – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 70s, Val Verde County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 76: 54 from Tom Green County and 22 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

There are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 17 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,819
Active cases: 186
Currently hospitalized: 14

Female56WhiteTGCPCR
Female23HispanicTGCPCR
Female34WhiteTGCPCR
Female5UnknownTGCPCR
Male42WhiteTGCPCR
Male72WhiteTGCPCR
Female74WhiteTGCPCR
Male46WhiteTGCPCR
Female38WhiteTGCPCR
Male30WhiteTGCPCR
Female39WhiteTGCPCR
Male72WhiteTGCPCR
Female66HispanicTGCPCR
Female21WhiteTGCPCR
Male79HispanicTGCPCR
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Female23UnknownTGCPCR
Male67WhiteTGCAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female44WhiteTGCAntigen
Female50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female36HispanicTGCAntigen

More Stories for you

• Hispanic Heritage Month: How Arnoldo De Leon became a pioneer in the field of Mexican-American studies
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Research on Mexican-American Studies has developed over the past 50 years. One of the pioneers in…

• 2020 Concho Christmas Celebration parade and tree lighting ceremony canceled, lights tour still scheduled
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Organizers for the Concho Christmas Celebration have made some changes to the events happening…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on September 30, there have been 58 released cases/contacts of cases (33…

• High-speed chase ends in arrest of Weslaco man, seizure of body armor, firearms
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 2, 2020 a man from…

• 27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• List of virtual and in-person events in October across the Concho Valley
This is a running list of in-person and virtual events that are scheduled for October 2020. October 3 – 13th Annual…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.