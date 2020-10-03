The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death and 23 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas (October 3rd 2020) – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 70s, Val Verde County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 76: 54 from Tom Green County and 22 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

There are 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 17 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,819

Active cases: 186

Currently hospitalized: 14

Female 56 White TGC PCR Female 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 34 White TGC PCR Female 5 Unknown TGC PCR Male 42 White TGC PCR Male 72 White TGC PCR Female 74 White TGC PCR Male 46 White TGC PCR Female 38 White TGC PCR Male 30 White TGC PCR Female 39 White TGC PCR Male 72 White TGC PCR Female 66 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 21 White TGC PCR Male 79 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 19 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 23 Unknown TGC PCR Male 67 White TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 44 White TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen

