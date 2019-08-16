SAN ANGELO, Texas – The third annual West Texas Tumbleweed Shop Hop kicked off at the McNease Convention Center on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The two-day event was held Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. but on Saturday, the times will be from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Groups of quilting vendors set up booths to give West Texans an array of options for their craft. There were different varieties of items for sale from fabrics, sewing machines, long arm quilting machines, a knife and scissor sharpening area and much more. There were also prizes and giveaways.

“Just the excitement, when they come through the door of something like this because there hasn’t really been any other show like this here, in a very long time. This is something that they usually have to travel a longer distance to be able to have the opportunity to do this,” said Janie Alonzo, who is a co-sponsor of the West Texas Tumbleweed Shop Hop.

On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., they will be presenting a special quilt (sewn by last year’s attendees) to Concho Valley Home For Girls. This year, they also have ‘Sit N Sew’ area, where guests can sew boxes that will be put together into a quilt and presented to the organization, next year.