The Texas Water Development Board has approved more than 65 million for City of San Angelo water system improvements

San Angelo — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of a $65,750,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the City of San Angelo (Tom Green County). The City will use the assistance to finance planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

The City could save approximately $10.4 million over the life of the loan by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

With the assistance approved today, the City will begin the second phase of expanding its groundwater supply. The project will include upgrades to the wellfield, raw water collection system, transmission line, and groundwater treatment plant to reach a production rate of 12,000 acre-feet per year.

