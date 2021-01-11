The Texas Tribune will interview Glenn Hegar on January 14, 2021

Courtesy of Natalie Choate:

Austin, Texas (January 11)- The Texas Tribune will host a free and open-to-the-public virtual

conversation with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 8 – 8:30 a.m. Central.

Ross Ramsey, Executive Editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, will conduct the interview, which will beavailable to view on demand after the event. Attendees and the media may register for this event for free.



Today, Monday, Jan. 11, Hegar told lawmakers that they will have an estimated $112.5 billion available to allocate for general purpose spending in the next two-year state budget. This number is slightly down from the current state budget,yet is significantly higher than what was estimated this summer when the coronavirus began to devastate the economy.

In Hegar’s announcement today he acknowledged that Texas’ economic future

remains “clouded in uncertainty” and that numbers could change in the coming months.



Hegar, who was elected comptroller in 2014, serves as Texas’ treasurer, check writer, tax collector,

procurement officer and revenue estimator. Previously, he served as a member of the Texas House and Senate.



This event is presented by Lone Star College and is supported by DoorDash, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, TEXAS 2036, Texas Association of School Business Officials, Texas A&M University, Raise Your Hand Texas and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas