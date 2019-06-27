The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is Cracking Down on Unlicensed Contractors

Austin, TX – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) will be filing at least 47 enforcement cases against unlicensed electricians and air conditioning contractors as a result of the agency’s participation in a national operation.

The National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) coordinated the enforcement effort across the following states: Texas, Arizona, California, Washington D.C., Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico , Oregon, Rhode Island, and Utah.

This enforcement effort is to help protect consumers, discourage illegal construction activity, and level the playing field for legitimate contractors within the construction industry.

TDLR investigators identified over 100 advertisements in San Antonio where people were offering to perform air conditioning or electrical work to the public, but did not have the appropriate license. Out of the over 100 people that advertised their work, fourty-two of the unlicensed contractors provided a bid to undercover investigators.

Consumers and those with legitimate licenses should be aware that TDLR is working hard to track down unlicensed contractors.

Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director says, “if you hire an unlicensed contractor, you risk not getting quality work, and you could be putting your family’s safety at risk. Always check the TDLR website (www.tdlr.texas.gov) to make sure that your electrician or air conditioning contractor is licensed,”