The Railway Museum of San Angelo wins grant to replace HVAC system

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo will soon get a new heating and air-conditioning system, thanks to a grant from the San Angelo Health Foundation.
In a statement issued this morning, Friday, September 24, 2021, the museum said they had been awarded a grant of $73,314, which will be used to replace the heating and cooling system that failed early this year.
The museum expects to begin installing the new system immediately and says the increased energy efficiency savings will be put toward the museum’s operating costs.
Angelina Osnorios of Jelly Non-Profit Consulting was hired by the Railway Museum’s board to assist with writing the grant. “With her assistance we were able to put together a successful grant submission,” said the museum.