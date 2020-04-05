The Queen addresses the UK’s response to coronavirus in a rare broadcast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Seven years into his military career, Air Force Captain Brynt Ellis is using his unique skills to make a difference in Michigan's response to COVID-19.

"All I've ever known my whole life is health care," says Ellis. "My dad was sick the entire time I was growing up – he had three kidney transplants before he died at the age of 46."

Capt. Ellis, a medical readiness officer with the 127th Medical Group, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, is supporting Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a civilian, Ellis is the chief clinical officer for a health plan solutions resource company for Fortune 100 employers.

"In an innovation company, we're looking to create value in ways people never expected," says Ellis. "What we look for are opportunities to eliminate waste from systems, because that usually ends up making a better experience for the person – we can come up with solutions people never knew were possible simply by bringing different groups together."

Ellis is an integral part of the Michigan National Guard's COVID-19 pandemic response at Michigan's State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) where the governor, state director of emergency management, homeland security and other agencies direct all state resources when responding to COVID-19.

"One of the first things I did when we got here was to help them research all the requirements from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) around every piece of personal protective equipment because there are a lot of fakes on the market and there are a lot of things that don't work," says Ellis. "We're trying to translate the need in the field to technical specs for our procurement agents that work for the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB)."

Ellis says that in addition to driving an accurate and timely data flow, his background has allowed him to function almost as an interpreter between numerous state agencies as they unite at the SEOC, including Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"Bottom line – if they don't have good data, then they can't manage the response to this pandemic," he says. "We are here to provide an initial solution to move forward, to give the governor full situational awareness of what's going on in the state – from a products perspective, from a people perspective, and from a facilities perspective."

As the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lead Michigan's response to COVID-19, the Michigan National Guard has additional trained professionals ready to aid state agencies and local organizations.

Ellis says the integration of his civilian and military experience is one of the hallmarks of value brought by the National Guard during emergency response situations.

"There are really sophisticated talents in the military and specifically in the National Guard," he says. "These are owned assets of the state and it makes sense to deploy them in this way to maximize the protection of our communities during times like this."

Technical experts are available to serve their own communities with diverse skill sets and experiences from the civilian sector during situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Capt. Andrew Layton with the Michigan National Guard.

"My calling has always been to take care of those who take care of people," says Ellis. "I've never been better prepared to be a part of a team like this, at a time like this."