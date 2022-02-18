SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Stock Show hosts an array of events but this weekend is the longhorn show! From the fur to the horns to the structure, these longhorns have it all.

Julie Pack and Bobbie John are both contestants in this weekend’s show. Their relationship is stronger than ever as they’ve been together from the start.

“So I won her, I picked her up when she was six months old weened straight off her mom and she came to live with me. I’ve been showing her ever since then. She’s been showing for 20 and a half years and literally has more show experience than any of the kids showing here this weekend,” said Pack.

Speaking of the younger generation of contestants, we ran into Caden who wanted to show off his favorite steer.

“Flunky is my favorite because he has a lot of color and is nice,” Caden Grace.

Caden was right to love the color as that is one of the many qualities they will be judged on, but of course everyone wants to know all about the horns.

“Their judged on color and horn, so the more color you have, you know, your graded a little higher and the more horn you have. You could have straight out horns, twisty horns, you can have horns that go back, that’s what’s great about this breed is there are no two alike,” said Catherine Morris.

For more information on, dates, times, and locations you can visit https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/