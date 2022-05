SAN ANGELO, TX. — Ben Elder would toss seven innings of three hit ball, and the Rams offense would homer five times in their 13-3 victory Thursday evening against UT Tyler.

Justin Lee, Austin Beck, Tripp Clark, Kam Kelton, and Jordan Williams would all homer for ASU in their quarterfinal game with the Patriots.

ASU now advances to the semi-final where they will take on West Texas A&M Friday at 3 p.m. at Foster Field.