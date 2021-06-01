The Laura W. Bush Institute has a new regional director

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Dinah Harriger Cummings has been appointed the new regional director for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, according to a statement issued by Angelo State University this afternoon, Tuesday June 1, 2021.

Dr. Cummings, an Associate Professor in ASU’s Department of Health Science Professions, is replacing Dr. Susan Wilkinson, who is retiring after 25 years on the Angelo State nursing faculty, a tenure that included six years as chair of the Department of Nursing. Wilkinson served as the Laura W. Bush Institute’s regional director from 2019 until 2021.

“As the new regional director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, I feel honored to be carrying on the legacy of both Dr. Susan Wilkinson and Dr. Linda Ross,” Cummings said. “In the last two years, Dr. Wilkinson has done an amazing job building support for the institute’s community-based initiatives, along with our Women’s Health Mammogram Program for West Texas. I am eager to continue the long-standing tradition of enriching the lives of women of all ages in West Texas through gender-based medicine and educational programming. With the recent collaboration with Shannon Medical Center as our exclusive healthcare partner, this is an exciting time to be stepping into this new role to serve our community.”

Angelo State says Cummings has been a faculty member since 2011 and previously taught with the Department of Nursing. Starting in 2015, Cummings “played an integral role in developing the courses and curriculum for ASU’s Bachelor of Science in Health Science Professions degree, which launched in 2016 and continues to be one of fastest-growing academic programs at ASU. She will remain on the faculty and continue to teach courses in the health science professions program.”

Cummings has also been active in the community and has been involved with the American Heart Association, Children’s Miracle Network, San Angelo Young Life, San Angelo Symphony, Ballet San Angelo and the Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation. She has also served on the LWBIWH Community Advisory Board since 2014.