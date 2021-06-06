The Latest: Serena Williams continues quest for a 24th major

Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning a point against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, and the 39-year-old American is playing in the fourth round at a major for the 64th time.

The seventh-seeded Williams takes on 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina. She has never been in the fourth round before at a major and faces three-time French Open winner Williams for the first time.

In men’s play, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev continues his new-found fondness for clay.

The two-time losing Grand Slam finalist was 0-4 at Roland Garros before this tournament. The big-hitting Russian plays No. 22 Cristian Garin for a place in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Alexander Zverev are also in action.

