The Latest: Trump overwhelms 2020 Democrats with $125M haul

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential candidates’ third-quarter fundraising (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Top Democratic White House hopefuls took in a collective $56 million over the last three months, but in a sign of what they’re up against, President Donald Trump and his allies swamped them all by raising $125 million.

The staggering sum highlights the cash gulf between Democrats and Republicans. It could revive anxieties among Democrats that a protracted primary could be counterproductive while Trump builds a massive cash advantage.

So far, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in third-quarter fundraising. On Tuesday, he reported a $25.3 million haul, the largest quarterly sum a Democratic White House hopeful has posted this year and an amount that ensures he will be an enduring presence in the primary.

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the race as the little-known mayor of South Bend, Indiana, pulled in $19.1 million.

___

4:15 p.m.

California Sen. Kamala Harris has raised $11.6 million in the past three months, a sum that leaves her trailing several rivals in the Democratic presidential primary’s money race.

Harris’ third-quarter total is on par with the $11.8 million she raised in the second fundraising quarter and with the $12 million she raised during the first quarter.

The Harris campaign said Tuesday that it has nearly $10 million on hand.

The fundraising news comes as Harris shifts her focus to Iowa in an attempt to overcome campaign struggles in the four months leading up to the first caucus. Aides last month announced that she would double her staff in Iowa by the beginning of October and that she would visit Iowa every week for the next month.

___

12:15 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker raised more than $6 million over the last three months, with a third of that coming in the past 10 days after he warned he would have to drop out of the Democratic presidential race if he didn’t take in more cash by Monday’s fundraising deadline.

Despite that flood of money, Booker says he still needs more. His campaign is pressing donors to contribute $3 million in the month of October alone to help cover a budget they predict will surpass $7 million for the final quarter of the year.

Booker’s campaign says it’s planning to use the money it raised to hire 40 new staffers, open new field offices, build its fundraising email list and get Booker on the ballot in 50 states.

___

6:15 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he raised $19.1 million for his presidential campaign during the third fundraising quarter of the year.

Though not as large of a sum as the field-leading $24.8 million he raised last quarter, the figures released by the South Bend, Indiana, mayor on Tuesday demonstrate that he will have resources heading into the final months before the Iowa Caucuses in February.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also released his total for the quarter and reported raising $25.3 million.

The numbers don’t have to be reported to the Federal Election Commission until Oct. 15.

Buttigieg has raised more than $51 million since entering the race as a longshot contender last winter.

___

6 a.m.

Bernie Sanders says he raised $25.3 million in the third fundraising quarter from 1.4 million donors while also bolstering his presidential war chest with an additional $2.6 million transferred from other campaign accounts.

The Vermont senator says he’s now collected $61.5 million from 3.3 million individual donors since launching his White House bid in February, making his average contribution $19.

Sanders says 99.9% of his donors have yet to reach contribution maximums and can give more.

Sanders’ campaign says September was his top fundraising month of 2020 and that Monday, the final day of the three-month quarter, was his presidential campaign’s second-best overall fundraising day.

Sanders’ total exceeds the $24.8 million South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg collected last quarter to lead the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

___

12:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates were pleading for campaign cash in the waning days and hours of the third quarter of fundraising.

With Iowa’s caucuses looming in February, a sense of urgency is growing among the candidates as the primary contest turns into a fierce battle for a limited pool of cash. That money could make the difference between staying in the race and heading for the exits.

Those who continue to muddle along in the lower tier of candidates will face challenges paying for advertising to amplify their message. They’re also likely to struggle to reach fundraising thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for future debates.

Top-tier candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are expected to be among the leaders in the money-raising field.