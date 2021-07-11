The Latest: Federer congratulates Djokovic on 20th Slam

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point during the men’s singles final match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Roger Federer has congratulated Novak Djokovic on joining the 20 Club.

Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title, equaling the record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Minutes after the match ended, Federer sent a congratulatory tweetsaying: “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech, saying “they are the two most important players” he has played in his career.

___

5:35 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

___

4:50 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is one set away from his 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic leads the Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

The top-ranked Serb broke Berrettini for a 2-1 lead in the third set and then saved two break points at 3-2. He converted his second set point when Berrettini sent a forehand wide.

___

4 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has leveled the Wimbledon final against Matteo Berrettini at one set apiece.

Djokovic won the second set 6-4 after losing the first 7-6 (4).

The top-ranked Serb raced into a 4-0 lead but failed to serve out the set at 5-2. He then missed three set points at 5-3 but held at love in the next game.

___

3:20 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini has won the first set of the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic after saving a set point when trailing 5-2.

The Italian leads 7-6 (4), using an ace to convert his first set point.

Berrettini held for 5-3 after a marathon game and broke Djokovic in the next game.

The first set lasted 1 hour, 10 minutes.

___

2:35 p.m.

Samir Banerjee has defeated Victor Lilov in an all-American junior final at Wimbledon.

The 17-year-old Banerjee won 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

He is the first American junior champion at Wimbledon since Reilly Opelka in 2015, and 12th overall.

Both were unseeded at the tournament. Banerjee is from New Jersey and Lilov comes from North Carolina.

___

2:10 p.m.

The men’s Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini is underway.

The match began with the retractable roof open on Centre Court, under cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 F (21 C).

The top-ranked Djokovic is playing in his 30th Grand Slam final and looking for a record-equaling 20th major title. Berrettini is playing in his first Slam final and trying to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon.

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has a chance to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title when he plays Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

The top-ranked Djokovic is playing in his 30th Grand Slam final and is one title shy of the record shared by his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The No. 7-seeded Berrettini is playing in his first Grand Slam final and is trying to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

It is the first time the men’s final will have a female chair umpire, with Marija Cicak of Croatia to officiate the match.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports