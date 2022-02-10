INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on NFL awards:

Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was so sensational in 2021 that he swept the voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In balloting by a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL and released Thursday night at NFL Honors, Parsons got all 50 votes. He’s the first defensive rookie to be a unanimous choice; Marcus Allen, Ben Roethlisberger and Anquan Boldin did it on offense.

Parsons, the 12th overall selection last April, skipped the 2020 season at Penn State due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But from the outset with the Cowboys, he not only was a starter but a playmaker and eventually an All-Pro.

Parsons even stepped in on the defensive line when edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot and Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19. He was just as punishing up front as he was versatile as a linebacker. He had 84 tackles and 13 sacks in becoming the first Cowboy to win the award.

___

T.J. Watt has made it a brother act for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Pittsburgh’s All-Pro edge rusher who tied the NFL sacks record with 22 1/2, joined older brother J.J. in taking the award at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The Steelers star received 42 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league, far outdistancing Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons (five) and three-time winner Aaron Donald (three).

Watt, a unanimous All-Pro selection this season, follows his brother, who was the top defensive player in 2012, ’14 and ’15 with Houston.

Although he missed three games, Watt still got to the sacks mark set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan — and Watt didn’t need Brett Favre taking a dive for the final sack. In all, Watt made 64 tackles despite battling an assortment of injuries.

Not surprisingly, given Pittsburgh’s history on defense — the Steel Curtain and all that — Watt is the seventh Steeler to earn the award. He joins Joe Greene (1974), Mel Blount (1975), Jack Lambert (1976), Rod Woodson (1993), James Harrison (2008) and Troy Polamalu (2010).

—-

Dan Quinn is staying in Dallas, accompanied by his AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Last month, the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and former head coach in Atlanta told other teams interested in hiring him to guide them that he was going nowhere. He went somewhere in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league — right to the top.

Quinn received 31 votes in results announced at NFL Honors. He was one of 12 assistants to get a selection, but second place was far back: Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier with four.

A defensive coordinator for Seattle’s Super Bowl champion for the 2013 season, Quinn turned around a unit in Dallas. The Cowboys were seventh in scoring defense and second in the NFL in interception rate, with cornerback Trevon Diggs leading the league with 11 picks. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was a revelation under Quinn’s guidance.

—

