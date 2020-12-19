The Health Department has confirmed 3 more COVID-19-related deaths and 84 new cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Male, 50s, Runnels County
- Male, 80s, Winkler County
- Male, 60s, Howard County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 196: 129 from Tom Green County and 67 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of 2:00 p.m. December 19 , 2020, there are 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 22 PCR cases and 62 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 11,210
Active cases: 1,554
Currently hospitalized: 76
COVID-19 Demographic Chart
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|42
|white
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|28
|white
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|65
|Hispanic
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Male
|66
|white
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|44
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|21
|white
|Tarrant
|PCR
|Male
|32
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|55
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|18
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|37
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|89
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|67
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|72
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|37
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|1 month old
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|32
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|Williamson
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|7 month old
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|6
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|73
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|74
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|28
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|91
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|white
|Montague
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|71
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|Hispanic
|Nolan
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|Ellis
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|Vietnamese
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|89
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Unknown
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
More Stories for you
• Person of Interest apprehended and charged in connection to the murder of Juan Quintana
SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/18/20) – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, Wendy McCluskey was…
• City reports 112 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 18, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 18, 2020. The f…
• TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19
SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from c…
• Fort Concho to host Deck the Stalls event Saturday, Dec. 19
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Fort Concho will be hosting its inaugural Deck the Stalls event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday,…