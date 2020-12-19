The Health Department has confirmed 3 more COVID-19-related deaths and 84 new cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 50s, Runnels County
  • Male, 80s, Winkler County
  • Male, 60s, Howard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 196: 129 from Tom Green County and 67 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.  

COVID-19 Related Deaths

As of 2:00 p.m. December 19 , 2020, there are 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 22 PCR cases and 62 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 11,210
Active cases: 1,554
Currently hospitalized: 76

COVID-19 Demographic Chart

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male42whiteCokePCR
Female28whiteCokePCR
Male65HispanicSchleicherPCR
Male66whiteCokePCR
Male44HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female21whiteTarrantPCR
Male32whiteTGCPCR
Female55whiteTGCPCR
Female18whiteTGCPCR
Female63whiteTGCPCR
Male37UnknownTGCPCR
Female61whiteTGCPCR
Female24whiteTGCPCR
Male89HispanicTGCPCR
Male67whiteTGCPCR
Female72whiteTGCPCR
Male37whiteTGCPCR
Male1 month oldHispanicTGCPCR
Female32whiteTGCPCR
Male33UnknownTGCPCR
Male25UnknownTGCPCR
Male53UnknownTGCPCR
Male36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19HispanicSchleicherAntigen
Male63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicWilliamsonAntigen
Male36whiteTGCAntigen
Female29BlackTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male50UnknownTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male78HispanicTGCAntigen
Male7 month oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Male76whiteTGCAntigen
Male6whiteTGCAntigen
Female73whiteTGCAntigen
Female43whiteTGCAntigen
Male74HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male28whiteTGCAntigen
Female25whiteTGCAntigen
Male26whiteTGCAntigen
Male60HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male63HispanicTGCAntigen
Female46whiteTGCAntigen
Female18whiteRunnelsAntigen
Female91whiteTGCAntigen
Male44HispanicTGCAntigen
Female32whiteTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen
Male38BlackTGCAntigen
Female22whiteTGCAntigen
Male19whiteMontagueAntigen
Male41whiteTGCAntigen
Male36whiteTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female17HispanicSuttonAntigen
Male59whiteCokeAntigen
Female45HispanicTGCAntigen
Male71HispanicTGCAntigen
Female65HispanicNolanAntigen
Male48whiteTGCAntigen
Male42HispanicTGCAntigen
Female12HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57whiteEllisAntigen
Male37VietnameseTGCAntigen
Male36HispanicCokeAntigen
Male34HispanicTGCAntigen
Male25whiteTGCAntigen
Male39HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Male68whiteTGCAntigen
Male63HispanicTGCAntigen
Male89HispanicTGCAntigen
Female14UnknownSuttonAntigen
Female41HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female41HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female63HispanicSuttonAntigen
Male24HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male34HispanicOut of StateAntigen
Male60HispanicTGCAntigen
Female62whiteTGCAntigen
Male51whiteCokeAntigen
Female46whiteTGCAntigen
Female54whiteCokeAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

