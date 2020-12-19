The Health Department has confirmed 3 more COVID-19-related deaths and 84 new cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 50s, Runnels County

Male, 80s, Winkler County

Male, 60s, Howard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 196: 129 from Tom Green County and 67 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

COVID-19 Related Deaths

As of 2:00 p.m. December 19 , 2020, there are 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 22 PCR cases and 62 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 11,210

Active cases: 1,554

Currently hospitalized: 76





COVID-19 Demographic Chart

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 42 white Coke PCR Female 28 white Coke PCR Male 65 Hispanic Schleicher PCR Male 66 white Coke PCR Male 44 Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 21 white Tarrant PCR Male 32 white TGC PCR Female 55 white TGC PCR Female 18 white TGC PCR Female 63 white TGC PCR Male 37 Unknown TGC PCR Female 61 white TGC PCR Female 24 white TGC PCR Male 89 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 67 white TGC PCR Female 72 white TGC PCR Male 37 white TGC PCR Male 1 month old Hispanic TGC PCR Female 32 white TGC PCR Male 33 Unknown TGC PCR Male 25 Unknown TGC PCR Male 53 Unknown TGC PCR Male 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 19 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic Williamson Antigen Male 36 white TGC Antigen Female 29 Black TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 20 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 78 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 7 month old white TGC Antigen Male 76 white TGC Antigen Male 6 white TGC Antigen Female 73 white TGC Antigen Female 43 white TGC Antigen Male 74 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 28 white TGC Antigen Female 25 white TGC Antigen Male 26 white TGC Antigen Male 60 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 46 white TGC Antigen Female 18 white Runnels Antigen Female 91 white TGC Antigen Male 44 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 white TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 38 Black TGC Antigen Female 22 white TGC Antigen Male 19 white Montague Antigen Male 41 white TGC Antigen Male 36 white TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 59 white Coke Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 71 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 Hispanic Nolan Antigen Male 48 white TGC Antigen Male 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 12 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 white Ellis Antigen Male 37 Vietnamese TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic Coke Antigen Male 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 25 white TGC Antigen Male 39 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 68 white TGC Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 89 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 14 Unknown Sutton Antigen Female 41 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 41 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 63 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 24 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 34 Hispanic Out of State Antigen Male 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 62 white TGC Antigen Male 51 white Coke Antigen Female 46 white TGC Antigen Female 54 white Coke Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

