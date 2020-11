The Health Department confirms 8 COVID-19 related deaths and 96 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 80s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Tom Green County

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Male, 60s, Tom Green County

Female, 80s, Schleicher County

Female, 70s, McCulloch County

Male, 70s, Sutton County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 148: 96 from Tom Green County and 52 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 2:00 p.m. November 29, 2020, there are 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

Total positive cases: 9,109

Active cases: 2,169

Currently hospitalized: 102

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 90 Hispanic Schleicher PCR Male 86 White TGC PCR Female 16 White TGC PCR Male 80 Unknown TGC PCR Female 66 White TGC PCR Male 56 White TGC PCR Male 66 White TGC PCR Male 64 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 20 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 8 months White TGC PCR Female 83 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 21 Other TGC PCR Male 20 White TGC PCR Female 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 52 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Female 61 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Male 60 White TGC Antigen Male 34 Hispanic Irion Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 54 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 88 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 71 White TGC Antigen Female 10 Unknown Potter Antigen Female 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 33 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 29 White TGC Antigen Male 25 White Runnels Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 73 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 4 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 52 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White TGC Antigen Male 44 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 60 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 75 White TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 47 Unknown Hidalgo Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic Howard Antigen Female 79 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 White Runnels Antigen Female 16 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 36 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 60 Black TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 White TGC Antigen Male 47 White TGC Antigen Male 46 White Parmer Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Male 37 White Runnels Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Male 63 White TGC Antigen Male 43 White TGC Antigen Female 75 White TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 1 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Female 87 White TGC Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Female 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 66 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 38 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 White Concho Antigen Female 46 White TGC Antigen Female 72 White Nolan Antigen Male 62 Unknown Coke Antigen Female 56 White TGC Antigen Female 73 White TGC Antigen Male 23 White TGC Antigen Female 25 White TGC Antigen Female 64 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 47 Unknown Reagan Antigen Female 24 White Gonzales Antigen Male 41 White TGC Antigen Male 65 White TGC Antigen Female 57 Hispanic Coleman Antigen Male 63 Unknown Coleman Antigen

Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

