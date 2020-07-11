The Health Department confirms 58 new positive COVID-19 cases; City of San Angelo confirms 2 deaths

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. July 11, 2020, there are 58 new cases of COVID-19 to report. These are all PCR tests. We do not have any antigen tests to report today.

Total positive cases: 865

PCR positives: 865

Antigen positives: 0

Active cases: 438

Currently hospitalized: 39

The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County: a female in her 60s from Tom Green County with underlying health conditions and a male in his 60s from Crockett County with underlying health conditions. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to six.

Female in her 40s, Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, other, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, Black, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, unknown, Concho County

Female in her 80s, white, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, Val Verde County

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 90s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, Reagan County

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 80s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Testing Details

“Our health department began receiving positive antigen test results on June 30. Because this was a new test method, they were researching and compiling information during this time. These positive cases are treated no differently than positive PCR tests with regard to investigation, monitoring and release. From this point forward, we will report both PCR and antigen tests positive results daily.

PCR tests

“Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a molecular diagnostic testing technique that detects the genetic material from the virus and can help diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Testing samples are collected from the nasal cavity using swabs.

Antigen tests

“These diagnostic tests quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests. This means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection. With this in mind, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a PCR test prior to making treatment decisions or to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative.”

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.