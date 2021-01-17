The Health Department confirms 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 63 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 90s, Tom Green County

Female, 70s, Runnels County

Female, 70s, Coleman County

Male, 70s, McCulloch County

Male, 60s, Concho County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 250: 161 from Tom Green County and 89 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 50 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 14,743

Active cases: 1,604

Currently hospitalized: 88





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 33 Hispanic Runnels PCR Male 84 White Coke PCR Female 62 White Irion PCR Female 69 White Runnels PCR Female 61 Hispanic Crockett PCR Female 77 White TGC PCR Female 34 White TGC PCR Female 32 White TGC PCR Female 87 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 84 White TGC PCR Female 88 Black TGC PCR Female 69 White TGC PCR Male 64 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 47 White Sutton Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 White Runnels Antigen Male 35 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 70 White TGC Antigen Female 72 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 8 months White TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 White TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Male 73 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 White TGC Antigen Female 8 months Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 74 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 Black TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 55 White TGC Antigen Female 36 White TGC Antigen Female 49 White Tarrant Antigen Male 53 Hispanic Tarrant Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Female 66 White Schleicher Antigen Male 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Male 50 White Irion Antigen Male 39 White TGC Antigen Male 58 Unknown Val Verde Antigen Female 30 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 8 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 84 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 54 White Runnels Antigen Female 6 White TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Male 27 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 48 White TGC Antigen Male 24 Hispanic Irion Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 88 White TGC Antigen Male 70 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen

