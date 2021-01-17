The Health Department confirms 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 63 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Male, 90s, Tom Green County
- Female, 70s, Runnels County
- Female, 70s, Coleman County
- Male, 70s, McCulloch County
- Male, 60s, Concho County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 250: 161 from Tom Green County and 89 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 50 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 14,743
Active cases: 1,604
Currently hospitalized: 88
COVID-19 Demographic List
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|84
|White
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|62
|White
|Irion
|PCR
|Female
|69
|White
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|61
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|PCR
|Female
|77
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|32
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|84
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|88
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|64
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|White
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|72
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|8 months
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|73
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|8 months
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|White
|Tarrant
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|Tarrant
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|50
|White
|Irion
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Unknown
|Val Verde
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|8
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|84
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|6
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|Irion
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|88
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
