The Health Department confirms 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 63 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed five additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 90s, Tom Green County
  • Female, 70s, Runnels County
  • Female, 70s, Coleman County
  • Male, 70s, McCulloch County
  • Male, 60s, Concho County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 250: 161 from Tom Green County and 89 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time. 

As of January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 13 are PCR cases and 50 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 14,743
Active cases: 1,604
Currently hospitalized: 88

COVID-19 Demographic List

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male33HispanicRunnelsPCR
Male84WhiteCokePCR
Female62WhiteIrionPCR
Female69WhiteRunnelsPCR
Female61HispanicCrockettPCR
Female77WhiteTGCPCR
Female34WhiteTGCPCR
Female32WhiteTGCPCR
Female87HispanicTGCPCR
Female84WhiteTGCPCR
Female88BlackTGCPCR
Female69WhiteTGCPCR
Male64HispanicTGCPCR
Female47WhiteSuttonAntigen
Male40HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Male35HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male70WhiteTGCAntigen
Female72HispanicTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Male8 monthsWhiteTGCAntigen
Male36HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51WhiteTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Female58WhiteTGCAntigen
Male73HispanicTGCAntigen
Male23WhiteTGCAntigen
Female8 monthsHispanicTGCAntigen
Female74HispanicTGCAntigen
Male32BlackTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Male55WhiteTGCAntigen
Female36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female49WhiteTarrantAntigen
Male53HispanicTarrantAntigen
Female47HispanicTGCAntigen
Male46WhiteTGCAntigen
Female66WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Male47HispanicTGCAntigen
Male37WhiteTGCAntigen
Male50WhiteIrionAntigen
Male39WhiteTGCAntigen
Male58UnknownVal VerdeAntigen
Female30HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female8HispanicTGCAntigen
Male84HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female54WhiteRunnelsAntigen
Female6WhiteTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Male68HispanicTGCAntigen
Male33WhiteTGCAntigen
Male27UnknownTGCAntigen
Male48WhiteTGCAntigen
Male24HispanicIrionAntigen
Female23WhiteTGCAntigen
Female32WhiteTGCAntigen
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Female88WhiteTGCAntigen
Male70WhiteTGCAntigen
Female28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

