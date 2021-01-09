The Health Department confirms 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 98 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Female, 70s, Tom Green County
- Female, 40s, Tom Green County
- Female, 50s, Tom Green County
- Male, 70s, Crockett County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 234: 150 from Tom Green County and 84 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of January 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 16 are PCR cases and 82 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 13,973
Active cases: 1,938
Currently hospitalized: 105
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|68
|white
|Coke
|PCR
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Male
|65
|white
|Mason
|PCR
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|83
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|46
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|40
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|84
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|white
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|77
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|70
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|13
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|88
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|white
|Menard
|Antigen
|Female
|54
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|11 month old
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|47
|Hispanic
|Maverick
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22 months old
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|72
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|72
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|76
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|3
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|44
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|93
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|2 F
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|76
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|85
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Unknown
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|9 F
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|72
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
