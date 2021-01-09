The Health Department confirms 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 98 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 70s, Tom Green County

Female, 40s, Tom Green County

Female, 50s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Crockett County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 234: 150 from Tom Green County and 84 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of January 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 16 are PCR cases and 82 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 13,973

Active cases: 1,938

Currently hospitalized: 105





Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 68 white Coke PCR Female 51 Hispanic Runnels PCR Male 65 white Mason PCR Female 63 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 16 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 33 white TGC PCR Female 61 white TGC PCR Female 59 white TGC PCR Male 83 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 46 white TGC PCR Male 19 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 79 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 66 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 40 white TGC PCR Female 30 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 84 white TGC PCR Male 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 43 white TGC Antigen Male 35 white Concho Antigen Male 47 Black TGC Antigen Male 55 white TGC Antigen Male 77 white TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 white TGC Antigen Female 34 white TGC Antigen Male 70 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 70 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 79 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 white TGC Antigen Female 42 white TGC Antigen Female 13 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 76 white TGC Antigen Male 31 white TGC Antigen Male 16 white TGC Antigen Male 18 white TGC Antigen Male 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 88 white TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 white TGC Antigen Male 69 white Menard Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 17 white TGC Antigen Male 11 month old Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 47 Hispanic Maverick Antigen Male 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 30 white TGC Antigen Female 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 white TGC Antigen Female 22 months old Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 white TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 55 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 white TGC Antigen Male 56 white TGC Antigen Female 67 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 72 white TGC Antigen Male 58 Black TGC Antigen Female 76 white TGC Antigen Female 44 white TGC Antigen Male 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 3 white TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 white TGC Antigen Male 41 white TGC Antigen Male 44 white TGC Antigen Male 51 white TGC Antigen Female 41 white TGC Antigen Female 93 white TGC Antigen Female 2 F Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 61 white TGC Antigen Female 76 white TGC Antigen Male 85 white TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 12 Unknown Runnels Antigen Female 9 F white TGC Antigen Male 15 white TGC Antigen Male 72 white TGC Antigen Female 28 white TGC Antigen Covid-19 Demographic List

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

