The Health Department confirms 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 98 new cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

  • Female, 70s, Tom Green County
  • Female, 40s, Tom Green County
  • Female, 50s, Tom Green County
  • Male, 70s, Crockett County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 234: 150 from Tom Green County and 84 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time. 

As of January 9, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., there are 98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department. Of those cases, 16 are PCR cases and 82 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 13,973
Active cases: 1,938
Currently hospitalized: 105

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male68whiteCokePCR
Female51HispanicRunnelsPCR
Male65whiteMasonPCR
Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Female16HispanicTGCPCR
Female33whiteTGCPCR
Female61whiteTGCPCR
Female59whiteTGCPCR
Male83HispanicTGCPCR
Male46whiteTGCPCR
Male19HispanicTGCPCR
Male79HispanicTGCPCR
Male66HispanicTGCPCR
Male40whiteTGCPCR
Female30HispanicTGCPCR
Male84whiteTGCPCR
Male22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female41HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female43whiteTGCAntigen
Male35whiteConchoAntigen
Male47BlackTGCAntigen
Male55whiteTGCAntigen
Male77whiteTGCAntigen
Female59HispanicTGCAntigen
Male45HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22whiteTGCAntigen
Female34whiteTGCAntigen
Male70HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female70HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female79HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31whiteTGCAntigen
Female42whiteTGCAntigen
Female13HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Female31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male52HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male40HispanicTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Male76whiteTGCAntigen
Male31whiteTGCAntigen
Male16whiteTGCAntigen
Male18whiteTGCAntigen
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male88whiteTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Female27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female57whiteTGCAntigen
Male69whiteMenardAntigen
Female54HispanicTGCAntigen
Male58HispanicTGCAntigen
Male17whiteTGCAntigen
Male11 month oldHispanicTGCAntigen
Male47HispanicMaverickAntigen
Male16HispanicTGCAntigen
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Male48HispanicTGCAntigen
Female49HispanicTGCAntigen
Male30whiteTGCAntigen
Female38HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51whiteTGCAntigen
Female22 months oldHispanicTGCAntigen
Female72whiteTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Male62HispanicTGCAntigen
Female47HispanicTGCAntigen
Male60HispanicTGCAntigen
Male35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Male55HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male36whiteTGCAntigen
Male56whiteTGCAntigen
Female67UnknownTGCAntigen
Male72whiteTGCAntigen
Male58BlackTGCAntigen
Female76whiteTGCAntigen
Female44whiteTGCAntigen
Male37HispanicTGCAntigen
Male3whiteTGCAntigen
Female24HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Male41whiteTGCAntigen
Male44whiteTGCAntigen
Male51whiteTGCAntigen
Female41whiteTGCAntigen
Female93whiteTGCAntigen
Female2 FHispanicTGCAntigen
Female61whiteTGCAntigen
Female76whiteTGCAntigen
Male85whiteTGCAntigen
Female17HispanicTGCAntigen
Female12UnknownRunnelsAntigen
Female9 FwhiteTGCAntigen
Male15whiteTGCAntigen
Male72whiteTGCAntigen
Female28whiteTGCAntigen
Covid-19 Demographic List

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

