The Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 95 positive cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 70s, Coleman County

Female, 60s, Upton County

Male, 50s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 199: 130 from Tom Green County and 69 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 2:00 p.m. December 20 , 2020, there are 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 24 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 11,305

Active cases: 1,625

Currently hospitalized: 81





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 60 white Runnels PCR Female 18 white Coke PCR Male 62 Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 18 Unknown TGC PCR Female 3 Asian TGC PCR Female 30 white TGC PCR Male 24 Black TGC PCR Male 49 white TGC PCR Female 34 white TGC PCR Male 87 Unknown TGC PCR Male 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 73 Black TGC PCR Female 51 white TGC PCR Male 76 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 27 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 80 white TGC PCR Female 44 white TGC PCR Female 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 29 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 5 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 69 white TGC PCR Female 37 white TGC PCR Female 51 white TGC PCR Male 38 Unknown Johnson Antigen Female 15 Hispanic Sterling Antigen Female 25 Hispanic Maverick Antigen Female 55 white Crockett Antigen Female 30 white Crockett Antigen Male 33 white Jim Wells Antigen Female 39 white Sutton Antigen Female 3 Unknown Concho Antigen Male 36 Unknown Concho Antigen Female 47 white Concho Antigen Female 53 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 31 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 29 white Irion Antigen Female 48 white Coke Antigen Female 21 white Coke Antigen Male 19 Hispanic Out of State Antigen Female 1 month old Unknown Unknown Antigen Female 63 Unknown Unknown Antigen Female 34 Unknown Unknown Antigen Male 42 Unknown Unknown Antigen Male 65 white TGC Antigen Male 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 67 white TGC Antigen Male 20 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 white TGC Antigen Male 63 white TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 54 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 31 white TGC Antigen Female 55 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 white TGC Antigen Male 61 white TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 82 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 19 Black TGC Antigen Female 50 Black TGC Antigen Male 24 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 71 white TGC Antigen Female 38 white TGC Antigen Female 58 white TGC Antigen Female 64 white TGC Antigen Male 69 white TGC Antigen Male 64 white TGC Antigen Male 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 white TGC Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 12 white TGC Antigen Male 59 white TGC Antigen Male 53 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 30 white TGC Antigen Female 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 42 white TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 white TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 18 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 62 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 69 white TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

