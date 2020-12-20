The Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 95 positive cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

  • Female, 70s, Coleman County
  • Female, 60s, Upton County
  • Male, 50s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 199: 130 from Tom Green County and 69 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.  

As of 2:00 p.m. December 20 , 2020, there are 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 24 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 11,305
Active cases: 1,625
Currently hospitalized: 81

COVID-19 Demographic List

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female60whiteRunnelsPCR
Female18whiteCokePCR
Male62HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female18UnknownTGCPCR
Female3AsianTGCPCR
Female30whiteTGCPCR
Male24BlackTGCPCR
Male49whiteTGCPCR
Female34whiteTGCPCR
Male87UnknownTGCPCR
Male25HispanicTGCPCR
Male73BlackTGCPCR
Female51whiteTGCPCR
Male76HispanicTGCPCR
Female27HispanicTGCPCR
Female33HispanicTGCPCR
Female80whiteTGCPCR
Female44whiteTGCPCR
Female60HispanicTGCPCR
Female29HispanicTGCPCR
Female5HispanicTGCPCR
Female69whiteTGCPCR
Female37whiteTGCPCR
Female51whiteTGCPCR
Male38UnknownJohnsonAntigen
Female15HispanicSterlingAntigen
Female25HispanicMaverickAntigen
Female55whiteCrockettAntigen
Female30whiteCrockettAntigen
Male33whiteJim WellsAntigen
Female39whiteSuttonAntigen
Female3UnknownConchoAntigen
Male36UnknownConchoAntigen
Female47whiteConchoAntigen
Female53HispanicCokeAntigen
Female31HispanicCokeAntigen
Female29whiteIrionAntigen
Female48whiteCokeAntigen
Female21whiteCokeAntigen
Male19HispanicOut of StateAntigen
Female1 month oldUnknownUnknownAntigen
Female63UnknownUnknownAntigen
Female34UnknownUnknownAntigen
Male42UnknownUnknownAntigen
Male65whiteTGCAntigen
Male60HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29HispanicTGCAntigen
Female27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female67whiteTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownTGCAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Female32whiteTGCAntigen
Male63whiteTGCAntigen
Female50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female66HispanicTGCAntigen
Male54UnknownTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Female55HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29whiteTGCAntigen
Male61whiteTGCAntigen
Male30HispanicTGCAntigen
Female82HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19BlackTGCAntigen
Female50BlackTGCAntigen
Male24UnknownTGCAntigen
Female39HispanicTGCAntigen
Male71whiteTGCAntigen
Female38whiteTGCAntigen
Female58whiteTGCAntigen
Female64whiteTGCAntigen
Male69whiteTGCAntigen
Male64whiteTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22HispanicTGCAntigen
Male23whiteTGCAntigen
Female47HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29HispanicTGCAntigen
Female65HispanicTGCAntigen
Female12whiteTGCAntigen
Male59whiteTGCAntigen
Male53UnknownTGCAntigen
Male30whiteTGCAntigen
Female57HispanicTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male42whiteTGCAntigen
Male57HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21whiteTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18UnknownTGCAntigen
Female62UnknownTGCAntigen
Female52HispanicTGCAntigen
Female42HispanicTGCAntigen
Female69whiteTGCAntigen
Female56HispanicTGCAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

