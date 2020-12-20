The Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 95 positive cases

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
- Female, 70s, Coleman County
- Female, 60s, Upton County
- Male, 50s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 199: 130 from Tom Green County and 69 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of 2:00 p.m. December 20 , 2020, there are 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 24 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 11,305
Active cases: 1,625
Currently hospitalized: 81
COVID-19 Demographic List
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|60
|white
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|18
|white
|Coke
|PCR
|Male
|62
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|3
|Asian
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|30
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|24
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|49
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|34
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|87
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|73
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|76
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|80
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|44
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|5
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|37
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|38
|Unknown
|Johnson
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|Maverick
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|white
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|white
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|white
|Jim Wells
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|white
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|3
|Unknown
|Concho
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Unknown
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|white
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|white
|Irion
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Female
|1 month old
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Antigen
|Male
|65
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|82
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|71
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|58
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
