The Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 18 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
• Male, 70s, Sterling County
• Male, 80s, Brown County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 82: 54 from Tom Green County and 28 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of October 18, 2020, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 15 PCR cases and 3 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 4,290
Active cases: 311
Currently hospitalized: 36
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|61
|Hispanic
|Schleicher
|PCR
|Female
|58
|White
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Black
|Midland
|PCR
|Female
|69
|White
|Kimble
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|80
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|13
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|29
|White
|WTGC
|PCR
|Male
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
For all other COVID-19 statistics and graphics, please refer to the City of San Angelo website as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for updates across the county.
