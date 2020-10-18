The Health Department confirms 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 18 new positive cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

• Male, 70s, Sterling County

• Male, 80s, Brown County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 82: 54 from Tom Green County and 28 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of October 18, 2020, there are 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 15 PCR cases and 3 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,290

Active cases: 311

Currently hospitalized: 36

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 61 Hispanic Schleicher PCR Female 58 White Concho PCR Female 21 Black Midland PCR Female 69 White Kimble PCR Male 40 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 70 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 48 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 80 White TGC PCR Male 13 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 31 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 48 White TGC PCR Male 29 White WTGC PCR Male 41 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 59 White Runnels Antigen Female 47 White TGC Antigen Female 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen

For all other COVID-19 statistics and graphics, please refer to the City of San Angelo website as they work in coordination with the Tom Green County Health Department for updates across the county.

