The Health Department confirms 1 new death and 43 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County. He is a male in his 70s from Crockett County. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 19. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

There are 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. There are 27 PCR cases and 16 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 1,965

PCR:

  • Female in her 20s, unknown, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 40s, white, Sutton County
  • Female in her 20s, white, Tarrant County
  • Female in her 20s, white, Runnels County
  • Teenage male, white, Irion County
  • Young female, white, Runnels County
  • Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 20s, white, Parker County
  • Male in his 40s, white, Sutton County
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, unknown, TGC
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen:

  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Please refer to the graphics and infromation provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

