The Health Department confirms 1 new death and 43 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County. He is a male in his 70s from Crockett County. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 19. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

There are 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. There are 27 PCR cases and 16 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 1,965

PCR:

Female in her 20s, unknown, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County

Female in her 40s, white, Sutton County

Female in her 20s, white, Tarrant County

Female in her 20s, white, Runnels County

Teenage male, white, Irion County

Young female, white, Runnels County

Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County

Male in his 20s, white, Parker County

Male in his 40s, white, Sutton County

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Black, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, unknown, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen:

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 70s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Please refer to the graphics and infromation provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.