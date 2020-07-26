The Health Department confirms 1 new death and 43 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County. He is a male in his 70s from Crockett County. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 19. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
There are 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today. There are 27 PCR cases and 16 antigen cases. We did not receive any updates regarding patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Total positive cases: 1,965
PCR:
- Female in her 20s, unknown, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County
- Female in her 40s, white, Sutton County
- Female in her 20s, white, Tarrant County
- Female in her 20s, white, Runnels County
- Teenage male, white, Irion County
- Young female, white, Runnels County
- Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 20s, white, Parker County
- Male in his 40s, white, Sutton County
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, unknown, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, white, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
Antigen:
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, white, TGC
- Male in his 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
Please refer to the graphics and infromation provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.