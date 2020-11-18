The Fence: Public Photography at the Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– The outdoors has been a priceless refuge for mental health as we continue to socially distance. A great way to get some fresh air safely is by going to see the Lafitte Greenway trail, between Norman Francis Parkway and Broad Street to see a photography exhibition project. The Fence at the Lafitte Greenway is a project of the New Orleans Photo Alliance and PhotoNOLA.

A 12 hundred foot long portion of The Fence displays photographs from 100 photographers from around the country as well as six New Orleans photographers.

The Fence is a reiteration of a national photography project from the national group Photoville, which has had year-long displays in major parks and metro areas across the country. This is the first time a public photography exhibit has come to New Orleans and celebrates the 15-year anniversary of The New Orleans Photo Alliance and PhotoNOLA’s annual festival of photography.

Lisa Cates is the Photo Alliance President and says PhotoNOLA was born after Hurricane Katrina and says the coronavirus’ time in New Orleans is very restrictive in a similar ways to the days after Hurricane Katrina, saying “we tried to think of ways to get people outside appreciating photography, so the first thing we thought of doing was to bring this fence here.”

Some of the photography represented magnifies minute parts of nature and New Orleans musician Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes who is also a brilliant photographer who photographs the natural world. For years he has had an interest in photographing mushrooms and offered five mushroom pictures to The Fence project.

Rebecca Rau is with the NOLA Photo Alliance and says much of the photography represented this year speaks to social issues that has plagued society over the years and over this past year. is with the NOLA Photo Alliance and says, “a lot of photographers feel like that is their purpose to tell a story that is bigger than themselves with subjects that need to be discussed.”

With photographs from around the country, The Fence presents the opportunity for locals to travel to far off places, without ever leaving the Lafitte Greenway Trail.