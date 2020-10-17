The Devoted Onez hold their 5th annual car show and live music event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Devoted Onez Car Club are putting on their fifth annual car show and live music event on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

It will take place from noon until 7:00 P.M. at Bart Dewitt Park which is located downtown along the Concho River. It is a free event open to the public; however, the public is allowed to make donations to the car club so that they may continue to host this event annually for the Concho Valley.

This event will showcase all different types of makes and models of cars. There will be live music from both local and non-local bands, including Magic Girl, Los Garcia Bros and six-time Grammy award winner, Stefani Montiel.

This is a family-friendly event but the organizers are encouraging the community to practice social distancing and to wear a mask while enjoying the event. There will be food vendors and pop up shops for various items like t-shirts and artwork.









