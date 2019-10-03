The Cowboy Way Jubilee to bring in hundreds of guests for 2020 celebration

The Cowboy Way Jubilee is just a few years old but has already outgrown multiple venues. The organizers for this event chose Fort Concho in San Angelo as the location for their 2020 celebration.

Leslei Fisher, founder of the event and great-great niece of the Annie Oakley, said she’s always had a passion for the western lifestyle. She said she wants to make sure the history and impact the cowboy way of life is preserved.

“The cowboy is an icon that is recognized around the world,” Fisher said.

During previous Cowboy Way Jubilee events, Fisher said she’s had visitors from six countries and 38 states.

Suzanna Aguirre with the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau says they expect 600 to 700 visitors during the event that will be held April 30 to May 3, 2020.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is potentially 200 flights coming in that week so that’s going to be huge. A lot of those people will also be renting cars because they’re flying in,” Aguirre said.

