The ConchoValleyHomePage.com Severe Weather Special 2020

KLST chief meteorologist Jay Martin and KSAN chief meteorologist Chris Ramirez are joined by meteorologists Aaron Ayers and Heath Bradberg to discuss severe weather for the 2020 season.

Guests include Hector Guerrero, NOAA/NWS Coordination Meteorologist and Jim Evans, San Angelo/Tom Green County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Topics include the May 18, 2019, tornado that hit the Bradford Elementary neighborhood of San Angelo continuing to the city of Ballinger in Runnels county.

Informational topics such as how tornadoes are formed, and the difference between a watch and a warning, and preparing a home safety kit are some of the many items discussed.