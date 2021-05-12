The Concho Valley remembers Dep. Samuel Leonard and Sgt. Stephen Jones

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Deputy Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones were two men devoted to serving their community, remembering them we acknowledge not only the badges they wore but also the joy they brought to the people in their lives, brother of deputy Samuel Leonard said he was a man that lit up the room.

Zach Leonard, brother of Deputy Leonard says, “That was the kind of uncle he was, the kind of friend and father, he was just, I mean, he was always doing goofy stuff like that get a laugh and he was witty, I mean just keep knocking stuff that was, you know, mentally.”



Tom Green County Sheriff shares his memories of Sergeant Jones, recounting how impressed he was with his intelligence.