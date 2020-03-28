The City of San Angelo prohibits camping at the lake and reservoir to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Friday, March 27, San Angelo confirmed its first “community spread” case of COIVD-19. The term “community spread” means there is no known source of the disease, such as a recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases. Community spread of the virus means there is an urgent need for people to restrict movement and stay home as much as possible.

Because of this, effective immediately camping at parks located around Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes Reservoir is prohibited. This order will be effective through midnight on April 3, but can be continued beyond that date if necessary.

As of right now parks in San Angelo are open to the public and we encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and the parks system that San Angelo offers but to do so while maintaining social distancing between yourself and others.



The 10-people group limit still stands in San Angelo. The city is requiring citizens to continue practicing social distancing and not gather in groups larger than 10 people.



The city continues to urge everyone to help limit the spread of disease through proper hygiene practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Only leave home when necessary.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a medical facility to avoid potential spread of germs.

All updates will be distributed to the public via the City Public Information office. Be sure to follow the City of San Angelo, Texas – Public Information Facebook page or visit cosatx.us/COVID19 for more information.