The City of San Angelo issues statement on the disposal of storm debris

SAN ANGELO, Texas – City crews are working through the hardest-hit areas of town to clear tree limbs and other large debris from the roadway to allow safe passage of vehicles.

Any tree limbs and small debris that homeowners may have from the storm can be placed in accordance with the bulk pick-up guidelines located on our website at cosatx.us/SolidWaste. The city and Republic Services will work to collect this debris during the normal bulk collections schedule. We ask that citizens please cut tree limbs in 4 foot lengths and bundle them if possible.

The citizen’s free dumping program at the landfill (3002 Old Ballinger Highway) can be used for construction debris (roofs, etc.) that exceeds the bulk collections limits. To utilize this program, please have your most recent municipal services statement (aka the water bill) and a valid ID with a name and address that matches the name and service address on the statement. For more information on the landfill please visit cosatx.us/Landfill.

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo Public Information.