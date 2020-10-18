The City of San Angelo has lifted the boil water notice

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On October 16, 2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of San Angelo public water system, PWS TX2260001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water in certain areas of this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Allison Strube or Andy Vecellio with the office of the Director of Water Utilities, at 325-657-4209, 301 W. Beauregard.

What should homeowners do when the boil water notice is lifted?

· Flush household pipes/faucets first: To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least 5 minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.

· Automatic ice makers: Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches.

· Hot water heaters, water coolers, in line filters, and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks: Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them.

· Water softeners: Run through a regeneration cycle.

· Reverse Osmosis (RO) units: Replace pre-filters, check owner’s manual.

· Replace other water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.

Courtesy of The City of San Angelo, Public Information

More Stories for you

• The Devoted Onez hold their 5th annual car show and live music event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Devoted Onez Car Club are putting on their fifth annual car show and live music event on S…

• The Tom Green County Health Department confirms 41 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• The City of San Angelo confirms all 4 water main breaks have been fixed – Boil water notice still in effect

UPDATE 10/17/20 (9 A.M.): All four water main breaks have been repaired. Crews are flushing hydrants in the affected…

• Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch provides activities, entertainment, agriculture education through fully immersive experience

“We decided to start Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch back in 2017,” Crystal Braden, owner of Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch s…

• COVID-19 update from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since the last report on October 14, there have been 68 released cases/contacts of cases (49 cases…

• Two New ASU Doctoral Degree Programs Approved by Board of Regents

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved two new doctoral degree programs for…