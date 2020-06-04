The City of San Angelo addresses camping at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Here is some information about camping this weekend at Lake Nasworthy directly from the city offices.

100 at Spring Creek Park

175 at Middle Concho Park

There is a limited number of camping permits each night.

Permits can be purchased at the Spring Creek Marina store located at 2680 Camper Road. They can also be purchased at the entrance booths to Spring Creek Park and Middle Concho Park on Saturdays and Sundays. Permits must be displayed to show proof of payment.

As you prepare to get your camping gear together, please review the guidelines set forth by Governor Greg Abbott.



• Individuals shall avoid groups larger than 10 individuals

• Within these groups please try to minimize contact with others who are not from your household

• Please maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of separation from others

• It is recommended, but not required, to wear a mask

• Please practice good hand hygiene

• Congregating is prohibited

• Any vehicle (boat, jet ski, etc.) used to transport individuals between places along a river or body of water must be cleaned in between uses

• Individuals aged 65 and older are at a higher risk of COVID-19. It is recommended that they should avoid contact with others and should stay home as much as possible.



For more information, visit open.texas.gov and find the guidance for Parks/Beaches/Bodies of water.