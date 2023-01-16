SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Bobcats and Lady Cat swimmers finished their regular season two weeks ago. They are now focused more than ever with the district finals set in front of them this Thursday.

The Bobcat swimmers are looking for their thirteenth straight district title while the Lady Cats are looking to go back-to-back.

“What makes this group different is just their work ethic. They work extremely hard every single day. I mean, we lift three times a week in the mornings and then we’re here until 5:45 every night. So, they work extremely hard,” said head swim coach Matt McLaughlin.

The legacy is something all the athletes from Central high school’s swim team want to be a part of. To be remembered for your hard work and dedication to your craft is the ultimate reward.

“To me it would mean more than just winning a title. It would mean carrying on a legacy for the team, for the school, for everything that we worked for,” said senior swimmer Troy Davis.

With majority of that same team coming back from last year’s district championship team, the experience seems to make these athletes even more eager for the opportunity at hand come Thursday.

“I think that all the knowledge that we had from our previous years, makes me extremely confident. I hope it makes our teammates extremely confident. I think everyone’s going to swim well. I think the knowledge that we have is going to push us forward in district this year and I think we’re going to do good,” said senior swimmer Cole Jeannot.