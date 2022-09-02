SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Central Bobcats get their first win of the season against El Paso Montwood, 52-49.

Tyler Hill got things going early for the Bobcats with a quarterback-keep around the right side of the field for the Bobcat touchdown to trim the deficit to 7-6.

The Bobcats running back had himself a day. Tyree Brawley found himself in the endzone twice in the first half.

His first touchdown of the day came in the second quarter at the one-yard line. Tyler Hill handed him the ball and Brawley powered it in for a touchdown to extend the lead 21-6.

His second touchdown of the night came right before halftime. The same concept as Tyler Hill handed him the ball and he pulled defenders with him to go up 28-14.

The Bobcats would go on to get their first victory of the season, 52-49 beating El Paso Montwood.