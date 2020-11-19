The cat’s meow: New app helps cat owners decipher what their pet is saying

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Cat owners wondering about what their cat is meowing about may have a solution. The app, MeowTalk, claims to help pet owners decipher their cat’s meow.

MeowTalk listens to the sounds coming from your cat. Then, it tries to identify what it means, including some that are specifically associated with their owners.

The app uses artificial intelligence software to better understand the animal’s voice. MeowTalk can monitor the sounds of at least 10 cats.

The app allows users to record their cat’s meow and decodes what it means, but the ultimate goal is a smart collar that will translate with a voice response.

The technology is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

More Stories for you

• Reliant returns to light up Concho Christmas celebration

San Angelo, Texas – Concho Christmas Celebration is pleased to announce that Reliant will return as Illumination S…

• City reports 169 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 Total positive cases: 7,650 Currently hospitalized: 88 There are 169 new positive cases of C…

• Adoption is an Option: Meet Destany

November is National Adoption Month. National Adoption Day in 2020 is on November 21. Currently, there are thousands of…

• Our Water: TPWD regulation changes makes invasive species management easier

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved changes to regulations regarding exotic…

• Santa Claus is coming to town…and Sunset Mall!

SAN ANGELO, Texas -Santa Claus will arrive at Sunset Mall on Saturday, November 21, 2020. There are a few changes due…

• TGC Health Department confirms four more deaths linked to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four more people from causes r…