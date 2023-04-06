SAN ANGELO, Texas — The process of making a custom saddle is one that requires a special type of person. Someone who is detail-oriented, crafty with their hands, and takes pride in every piece of work that they do. The man that meets all of the qualifications is named Todd Jeys.

As the Owner of Jeys Saddlery, Todd tells us that over the years he has constructed thousands of pieces of equipment for riders. He says, “In the 30 years of building saddles, I’ve probably have made probably 9 thousand saddles.”

In 1993, Jeys moved to Texas from Nebraska and worked in his Uncle’s shop. In 2004, he decided to give the business a shot on his own and opened Jeys Saddlery at 1112 North Chadbourne St.

Just like starting the shop with a strong structure of knowledge in leather work, Jeys says it is important to start a saddle with a strong structure, this being the tree it comes from.

Jeys says, “There’s two different kinds of trees you can get. You can get a wood raw hyde covered tree and then you can get a fiberglass tree.”

Cutting the Leather:

With the saddle base chosen it is then time to cut the leather that will be on your saddle. Jeys says it takes 75 percent of a cow’s hyde to make a full saddle. The cutting process seems tedious when done by hand, but a 20 ton hydraulic clicker makes it a lot easier as it turns the process into what feels more like making cut-out cookies. The hydraulic press stamps down on the cutter and leather strip, creating a perfectly cut piece, every time.

When cutting, it is easy to get carried away and start stamping with no rhyme or reason, but Jeys recounts advice a mentor once told him. “I had an old saddle maker years and years ago he said, Todd, if you ever go out on your own, cutting will either make or break you” he says.

When all the supplies are ready to be put on the saddle, it is as easy as glue, a steady hand and following the order, putting on piece by piece.

The Tooling:

The difficult part comes with the decoration of flower tooling on the leather. As we walk from the cutting station to where the tooling takes place, Jeys tells us about his 10 year anniversary saddle that took over 65 hours just to hand tool alone, and is tagged at 10 thousand dollars.

Every custom saddle is one of a kind because of the leather tooling process. With each design being imprinted by hand, the tooling process can be laboring and high-pressured, but in the end, the saddle comes out with each it’s own personal touch.

Jeys says that as long as a saddle is properly taken care of, it can outlive it’s owner and be passed on for generations. He says that his saddles have traveled far and wide, now on ranches in Italy and Australia, but all come from the hearts of the workers in the little shop on Chadbourne.

To learn more about Jeys Saddlery, visit their website at: www.jeyssaddlery.com