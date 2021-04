LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The cause of Tiger Woods' crash in February was speed, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The athlete was seriously injured in the February wreck.

The golfer was driving between 84-87 mph as he rounded a corner on Hawthorne Blvd., the sheriff said. He added Woods' car hit a tree at 75 mph. The speed limit posted is 45 mph. They examined the car's data recorder, which showed Woods never hit the brake.