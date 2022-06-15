SAN ANGELO, Texas- There is plenty of buzz about bees every summer, but their fear prevents folks from learning more about them. So our own Erin Hunter went to visit Queen Vee’s Honey’s Apiary to learn more about how these little insects keep the economy and our ecosystem moving!

“In any kind of agriculture you need pollinators or else our food wouldn’t be what it is today,” said Beekeeper Jeremy Granado.

In early spring, inspections are at the top of the list for beekeeper Jeremy Granado, as bees are coming out of their hibernation period.

“When I do my inspections I look for queen cells seeing if there is anything wrong or if they have different deformities,” said Granado.

Due to pesticides, pollution, and climate change among other issues, bees are reportedly on the decline but Granado says with genetics he can continuously make new colonies.

“With beekeepers, were able to maintain them, establish them, grow them, and produce healthy bees, colonies, and help with pollination,” said Granado. “Manipulation helps where I could get her eggs and say this was a great laying queen, I could take her eggs somewhere they don’t have a queen, and force them to make queen cells and I can make 40 queens at once.”

Recently a call was reported in the Concho Valley about a swarm that turned out to be an attack. For those of us who fear the bees its good for us to know that there is actually a difference between the two.

“If you get attacked just leave it alone, walk away. If you mess with it or stay close to the general area they’re just going to be popping you and chasing you down and I think unfortunately they lost a dog in that call.

Bees naturally swarm and that happens when they outgrow their hive. So, there are too many bees but also not enough room for the queen to lay so when the nectar starts coming in and they start filling up the cells with nectar or pollen, they will think- we need to go somewhere else and start a new colony,” said Granado.

West Texas is on the brink of summer and sometimes that new colony is set up in your backyard.

“Don’t be scared if you think you have an issue or a bee colony in the structure, there are websites and local people here that actually do removals and are more than happy to help you out,” added Granado.

They are essential not only to earth’s existence but also to our economy. Without it, our food would cost a lot more to produce and farmers would spend a fortune trying to pollinate their crops. But these bees, Queen Vee’s honey bees are making a much wider variety of products for the community.

“The lip balms, the waxed cut combs, any kind of bees wax, beard balms stuff like that,” said Granado.

So whether you think this process is the bee’s knees or it gives you the heebie-jeebies Granado urges the public if they can, to not harm the bees.