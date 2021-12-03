The 40th annual Christmas at Old Fort Concho starts today

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas at Old Fort Concho, an annual holiday tradition in San Angelo since 1982, begins today.

The event, which is Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s largest annual fundraiser, starts at 3:00 P.M this afternoon, Friday, December 3, 2021, and will continue until Sunday, December 5.

Winter Rendezvous will feature historic reenactors that will help give a sense of what life was like in the fort’s glory days, while multiple Buildings at the fort, like Officers’ Row, or Commisary and Barracks Row, will host vendors and artisans from around the country.

Historical walking tours will be offered multiple times over the three-day event, and special entertainers and church choirs are scheduled to hold performances at Fort Concho’s chapel building throughout the weekend.

Santa will attend the event and be available at various times throughout the weekend, starting with the annual Lions Pancakes with Santa, on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 AM. Children will also be able to visit him at Santa’s House.

Daily admission will cost $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for senior citizens and military members, $3.00 for children above 7; children 6 and under can attend for free.

Weekend passes for the event cost $14.00 for adults, $10.00 for senior citizens and military members, and $6.00 for children older than 7.

For more information and a complete list of events visit the Fort Concho website.

Schedule of Events

Friday, December 3

3:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings open

4:00 PM – Historical Walking Tour

5:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous Retreat Ceremony

5:00 – 8:00 PM – Santa will be in the Santa House

8:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings close

Saturday, December 4

7:30 – 11:00 AM – Lions Pancakes with Santa

9:00 AM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings open

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Santa will be in the Santa House

10:00 AM – Winter Rendezvous Flag Raising Ceremony

11:30 AM – Gunfight in Old Santa Angela

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Santa will be in the Santa House

2:00 PM – Fort Concho Enterprise Base Ball Game

2:30 PM – Gunfight in Old Santa Angela

4:00 PM – Historical Walking Tour

5:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous Retreat Ceremony

5:00 – 7:00 PM – Santa will be in the Santa House

7:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings close

7:00 – 9:00 PM – A Musical Night in Another Century

Sunday, December 5

9:00 – 10:00 AM – Cowboy Chuck Wagon Breakfast

9:30 AM – Winter Rendezvous Flag Raising Ceremony

11:00 AM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings open

1:00 – 3:00 PM – Santa will be in the Santa House

1:00 PM – Historical Walking Tour

2:30 PM – Gunfight in Old Santa Angela

3:30 PM – Winter Rendezvous Retreat Ceremony

4:00 PM – Winter Rendezvous, Merchants, & Buildings close