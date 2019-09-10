“That’s never the only option.” Angelo State University holds Flag Down Suicide event

September 10 is recognized as World Suicide Prevention Day. According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), this annual designation was established in 2003.

Angelo State University held its 2nd annual “Flag Down Suicide” event on campus Tuesday morning.

Jaimee Hall, President of Active Minds, said the event was started by the ASU Counseling Services Director, Mark Rehm. After seeing it done on another campus, he though the event would be beneficial to ASU’s students, faculty, and staff.

According to the Active Minds organization, their mission is to, “increase the awareness of the students, faculty, and staff at our school about the following:

Issues surrounding mental health

Symptoms related to mental health disorders

Mental health resources available both on campus and in the surrounding community

Reducing stigma surrounding mental health disorders so that students will feel more comfortable openly discussing mental-health related issues and seeking help when it is needed

Supporting peers to find the skills and resources they need to increase healthy coping techniques that promote personal wellness

Providing a forum and building an open environment for all students to speak up about mental health.”

Hall says the organization is open to all majors and student classifications. You can find out more about Active Minds here.

Angelo State students are offered a wide-range of mental health and counseling services.

According to the World Health Organization, the IASP’s co-sponsor for World Suicide Prevention Day, “Suicide was the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road injury. Among teenagers aged 15-19 years, suicide was the second leading cause of death among girls (after maternal conditions) and the third leading cause of death in boys (after road injury and interpersonal violence).”

More resources in the Concho Valley:

West Texas Counseling and Guidance serves many locations.