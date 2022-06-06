SWEETWATER, Texas – This year marks the 80th anniversary of WWII, On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to fight Nazi German forces. Just a few weeks ago at an event in Sweetwater, Texas commemorating this anniversary, a very special aircraft was on display.

It’s a story of rediscovery.

“An aircraft called ‘That’s All Brother.’ This is the aircraft that lead all other paratroopers early on the morning of June 6, 1944. It was one of 800 ​aircraft used on this mission,” Tom McDermott, Commemorative Air Force Member said.

This lead aircraft for one of the most famous war operations was front and center at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of WWII. But not too long ago, this airplane had been just sitting in a field. Waiting to be torn apart then put back together with modern equipment and a new engine. That’s when fate…and the Commemorative Air Force intervened.

“It was discovered as Bassler turbo conversion in Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” McDermott said.



If you’re wondering why the word “fate ” well- when it comes to the identification process of this aircraft, that had been bought and sold more than 20 times, it was all in the details. Seemingly small decades ago but now playing a crucial role in rediscovering a large part of history.











“The operation was so huge, they didn’t keep records of everybody but they did keep records of this aircraft. On the night before the plane took off, a man who was then General Eisenhower addressed the troops and that evening film crews took video of the tail, which identified the aircraft. The tail number never changes,” McDermott said.

But it wasn’t just the footage of the plane’s tail number. There was something else that was noteworthy.

“That’s all brother also carried a crude radio system. It was one of the earliest radar systems placed on an aircraft. That was one of the ways that we recognized that this was the plane because the bracket from the radar was still on the underside of the plane.”



Once this plane was purchased from Bassler Turbo Conversion, the painstaking restoration process began. Fast forward a few years to today, That’s All Brother is back in action, but this time transporting the past to the present…carrying the legacy of the warriors who once flew across oceans to fight for freedom.

“So this aircraft has now traveled to Normandy, France, made it home, is now based with the Central Texas Unit in San Marcos, Texas where wonderful people serve and volunteer taking this aircraft all over the country telling the story of That’s all brother, telling the story of the men and women who built these aircraft, flew them, some of them didn’t come home, but fortunately, many of them did,” McDermott said.